Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and Heat Biologics (HTBX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and Heat Biologics (HTBX) with bullish sentiments.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Intercept Pharma, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.01, close to its 52-week low of $16.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.9% and a 12.5% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $41.38 average price target, an 116.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Heat Biologics (HTBX)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Heat Biologics, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.54, close to its 52-week low of $3.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 47.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heat Biologics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.33, implying a 218.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.