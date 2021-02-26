Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and Fortress Biotech (FBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.68, close to its 52-week low of $23.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 58.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.73, representing an 117.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.9% and a 68.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Fortress Biotech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, which is a 141.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

