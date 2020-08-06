Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) and Concert Pharma (CNCE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) and Concert Pharma (CNCE) with bullish sentiments.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics, with a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 73.9% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intellia Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Concert Pharma today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.3% and a 34.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concert Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.