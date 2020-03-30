Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: IntelGenx Technologies (OtherIGXT), Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) and Medtronic (MDT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT), Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) and Medtronic (MDT).

IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on IntelGenx Technologies, with a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.13, close to its 52-week low of $0.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.3% and a 28.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

IntelGenx Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.52, close to its 52-week low of $0.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 33.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aslan Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals with a $1.00 average price target.

Medtronic (MDT)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Medtronic. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 48.0% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medtronic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.19, which is a 39.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, DZ BANK AG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $90.00 price target.

