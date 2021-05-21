Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Integra Lifesciences (IART), Marinus (MRNS) and ObsEva SA (OBSV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Integra Lifesciences (IART), Marinus (MRNS) and ObsEva SA (OBSV) with bullish sentiments.

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Petrone from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Integra Lifesciences, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 56.5% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.22, implying an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Marinus (MRNS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Marinus today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 54.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.50, a 105.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

ObsEva SA (OBSV)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 41.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ObsEva SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.