Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Integra Lifesciences (IART) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Integra Lifesciences (IART) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) with bullish sentiments.

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Integra Lifesciences, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

Integra Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.80.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.7% and a 57.6% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.80, implying a 53.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

