Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Insulet (PODD), Hologic (HOLX) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Insulet (PODD), Hologic (HOLX) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS).

Insulet (PODD)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Insulet, with a price target of $246.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $251.46, close to its 52-week high of $255.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Insulet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $246.69, which is a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Hologic (HOLX)

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Hold rating on Hologic today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Lasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 66.9% success rate. Lasser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Academy Sports and Outdoors, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Hologic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lebovitz maintained a Sell rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Akebia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $67.36 average price target.

