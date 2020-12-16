Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Insulet (PODD) and PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Insulet (PODD) and PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) with bullish sentiments.

Insulet (PODD)

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen maintained a Buy rating on Insulet yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $241.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegelsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 67.5% success rate. Biegelsen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insulet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $251.57.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $66.37, close to its 52-week high of $66.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 60.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PTC Therapeutics with a $63.88 average price target.

