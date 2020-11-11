Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Insmed (INSM), Shockwave Medical (SWAV) and 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Insmed (INSM), Shockwave Medical (SWAV) and 1Life Healthcare (ONEM).

Insmed (INSM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Buy rating on Insmed today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.00, close to its 52-week high of $39.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Insmed with a $47.00 average price target.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Shockwave Medical today and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.83, close to its 52-week high of $87.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shockwave Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.00, representing a 4.0% upside. In a report issued on November 9, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on 1Life Healthcare, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 1Life Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.82, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

