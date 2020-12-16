Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Insmed (INSM), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Insmed (INSM), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) with bullish sentiments.

Insmed (INSM)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Insmed, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.73, close to its 52-week high of $40.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 62.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Insmed with a $52.20 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine today and set a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Prelude Therapeutics.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.21, a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Purohit maintained a Buy rating on Theravance Biopharma today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Purohit has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.9% and a 45.5% success rate. Purohit covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Foghorn Therapeutics, Axsome Therapeutics, and Kymera Therapeutics.

Theravance Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.