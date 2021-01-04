Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Insmed (INSM) and Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Insmed (INSM) and Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) with bullish sentiments.

Insmed (INSM)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Insmed today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 53.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insmed is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

In a report released today, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 62.3% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Harpoon Therapeutics with a $31.75 average price target, implying a 91.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.