Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and Bellerophon (BLPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and Bellerophon (BLPH) with bullish sentiments.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.7% and a 23.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.25, implying a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

Needham analyst Alan Carr maintained a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.7% and a 34.8% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $151.50 average price target, representing a 146.3% upside. In a report issued on March 26, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $257.00 price target.

Bellerophon (BLPH)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Bellerophon, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 35.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Bellerophon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

