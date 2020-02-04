Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Insmed (INSM) and Momenta Pharma (MNTA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Insmed (INSM) and Momenta Pharma (MNTA) with bullish sentiments.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals with a $9.43 average price target, representing an 116.3% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Insmed (INSM)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Insmed, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 48.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Insmed with a $50.00 average price target, representing a 66.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Momenta Pharma (MNTA)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Momenta Pharma, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.39, close to its 52-week high of $31.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 52.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Momenta Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.20, a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

