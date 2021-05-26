Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) with bullish sentiments.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.04, close to its 52-week low of $5.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 48.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50, implying a 102.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. received a Buy rating and a $32.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.89, close to its 52-week low of $11.23.

According to TipRanks.com, King is ranked #449 out of 7531 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.50, which is an 111.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.