Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Innate Pharma (IPHA) and Crossject SA (OtherCRJTF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Innate Pharma (IPHA) and Crossject SA (CRJTF).

Innate Pharma (IPHA)

Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain upgraded Innate Pharma to Buy on September 22 and set a price target of EUR6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.77, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is ranked #2302 out of 6915 analysts.

Innate Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.78, representing a 156.0% upside. In a report issued on September 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Crossject SA (CRJTF)

Kepler Capital analyst Paul de Froment maintained a Hold rating on Crossject SA on September 21 and set a price target of EUR2.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.75, equals to its 52-week high of $3.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Froment is ranked #1634 out of 6915 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Crossject SA is currently a Hold rating.

