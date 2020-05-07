Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: InflaRx (IFRX), Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH) and Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on InflaRx (IFRX), Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH) and Agile Therapeutics (AGRX).

InflaRx (IFRX)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Hold rating on InflaRx today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.47, close to its 52-week low of $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Ascendis Pharma, and ChemoCentryx.

Currently, the analyst consensus on InflaRx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Prestige Brand Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 60.3% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prestige Brand Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.00.

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Agile Therapeutics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 36.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agile Therapeutics with a $7.80 average price target, a 225.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

