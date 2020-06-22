Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: InflaRx (IFRX), 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) and Inari Medical (NARI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on InflaRx (IFRX), 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) and Inari Medical (NARI).

InflaRx (IFRX)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Hold rating on InflaRx on June 18 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, La Jolla Pharma, and Sierra Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for InflaRx with a $8.25 average price target.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close initiated coverage with a Buy rating on 1Life Healthcare today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 58.0% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 1Life Healthcare with a $29.17 average price target.

Inari Medical (NARI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Inari Medical today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is ranked #2441 out of 6705 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inari Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.25.

