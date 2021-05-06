Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Incyte (INCY), Regeneron (REGN) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Incyte (INCY), Regeneron (REGN) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) with bullish sentiments.

Incyte (INCY)

In a report released yesterday, Maneka Mirchandaney from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Incyte, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.28, close to its 52-week low of $75.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Mirchandaney is ranked #5929 out of 7493 analysts.

Incyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.13, a 23.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released yesterday, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $685.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $482.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Finch Therapeutics Group, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $640.09.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report issued on May 3, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.77, close to its 52-week low of $68.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.00, representing an 80.4% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

