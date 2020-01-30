Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Incyte (INCY) and Pfizer (PFE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Incyte (INCY) and Pfizer (PFE).

Incyte (INCY)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Incyte today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.99, close to its 52-week low of $72.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 52.3% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Incyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.08, a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pfizer (PFE)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.0% and a 27.6% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Pfizer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.22, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.