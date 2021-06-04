Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Incyte (INCY) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Incyte (INCY) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA).

Incyte (INCY)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Incyte, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 34.4% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Incyte is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.13.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.98, close to its 52-week low of $4.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 32.7% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Diamedica Therapeutics, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.80, representing a 320.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

