Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Incyte (INCY) and Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Incyte (INCY) and Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) with bullish sentiments.

Incyte (INCY)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Incyte today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $89.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 53.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Frequency Therapeutics, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Incyte with a $100.60 average price target.

Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Establishment Labs Holdings today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 111.8% and a 78.8% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Establishment Labs Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.50.

