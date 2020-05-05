Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Incyte (INCY) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Incyte (INCY) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Incyte (INCY)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein reiterated a Hold rating on Incyte today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.99, close to its 52-week high of $104.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 34.6% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Incyte with a $93.50 average price target, representing a -4.3% downside. In a report issued on April 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNTech SE with a $45.25 average price target, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report issued on April 24, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

