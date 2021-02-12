Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Incyte (INCY) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Incyte (INCY) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER).

Incyte (INCY)

In a report issued on February 9, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Incyte. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 48.8% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Incyte with a $97.00 average price target, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report issued on January 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 54.4% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Acer Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, which is a 150.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

