Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: IMV (IMV), Pluristem (PSTI) and uniQure (QURE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on IMV (IMV), Pluristem (PSTI) and uniQure (QURE) with bullish sentiments.

IMV (IMV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on IMV today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

IMV has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.29, which is a 91.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Pluristem (PSTI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Pluristem today and set a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.80, close to its 52-week low of $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -1.9% and a 36.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pluristem is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.83.

uniQure (QURE)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on uniQure, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 46.9% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on uniQure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $93.14, which is a 50.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

