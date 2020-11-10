Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Immutep (IMMP) and Marinus (MRNS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Immutep (IMMP) and Marinus (MRNS) with bullish sentiments.

Immutep (IMMP)

Alliance Global Partners analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on Immutep today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 37.8% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immutep is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50, implying a 63.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Marinus (MRNS)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Marinus today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.25, an 112.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

