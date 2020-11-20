Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Immutep (IMMP) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Immutep (IMMP) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) with bullish sentiments.

Immutep (IMMP)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Immutep, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 47.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Immutep with a $4.50 average price target, representing a 128.4% upside. In a report issued on November 10, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Collegium Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 43.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Collegium Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.67, implying a 75.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

