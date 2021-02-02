Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Immunovant (IMVT), Ligand Pharma (LGND) and Curis (CRIS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Immunovant (IMVT), Ligand Pharma (LGND) and Curis (CRIS) with bullish sentiments.

Immunovant (IMVT)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 50.8% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunovant with a $56.38 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma, with a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $170.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 68.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $229.00.

Curis (CRIS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Curis today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.39.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.0% and a 62.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.