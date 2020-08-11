Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Immunomedics (IMMU), Stryker (SYK) and Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Immunomedics (IMMU), Stryker (SYK) and Molina Healthcare (MOH).

Immunomedics (IMMU)

In a report issued on July 30, Chris Howerton from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Immunomedics, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.92, close to its 52-week high of $44.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Howerton has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.0% and a 38.4% success rate. Howerton covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunomedics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.11, which is a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Stryker (SYK)

In a report issued on July 31, Raj Denhoy from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Stryker, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $187.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Denhoy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 70.0% success rate. Denhoy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.

Stryker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $221.50, which is a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Jefferies analyst David Windley assigned a Hold rating to Molina Healthcare on July 31 and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $189.30, close to its 52-week high of $196.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Windley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 74.3% success rate. Windley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as West Pharmaceutical Services, IQVIA Holdings, and Syneos Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Molina Healthcare with a $213.38 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.