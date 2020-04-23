Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Immunomedics (IMMU), Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) and Itamar Medical (ITMR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Immunomedics (IMMU), Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) and Itamar Medical (ITMR) with bullish sentiments.

Immunomedics (IMMU)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Immunomedics, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.97, close to its 52-week high of $22.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 70.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Immunomedics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, representing a 45.2% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Interpace Diagnostics Group today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 39.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Interpace Diagnostics Group with a $15.00 average price target, a 153.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Janney Montgomery also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Itamar Medical (ITMR)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Itamar Medical, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 39.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Itamar Medical with a $20.75 average price target, a 44.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.