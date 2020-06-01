Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ImmunoGen (IMGN), Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) and SI-Bone (SIBN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ImmunoGen (IMGN), Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) and SI-Bone (SIBN) with bullish sentiments.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ImmunoGen, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 47.6% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ImmunoGen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.50, implying an 117.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rewalk Robotics (RWLK)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Rewalk Robotics, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.27, close to its 52-week low of $0.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 37.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Rewalk Robotics.

SI-Bone (SIBN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on SI-Bone on May 29 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Obalon Therapeutics, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SI-Bone is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.75, implying a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.