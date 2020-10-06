Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ImmunoGen (IMGN) and Xencor (XNCR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ImmunoGen (IMGN) and Xencor (XNCR) with bullish sentiments.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ImmunoGen, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 44.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ImmunoGen with a $7.55 average price target, implying a 75.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Xencor (XNCR)

In a report released yesterday, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Xencor, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 48.1% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Xencor with a $43.00 average price target, a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 20, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

