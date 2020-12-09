Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ImmunoGen (IMGN) and Incyte (INCY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ImmunoGen (IMGN) and Incyte (INCY) with bullish sentiments.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

In a report issued on December 7, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on ImmunoGen. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.43, close to its 52-week high of $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 61.3% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ImmunoGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.88, implying a 38.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Incyte (INCY)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Incyte. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 41.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Incyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.43, implying a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

