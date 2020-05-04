Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ImmunoGen (IMGN) and Halozyme (HALO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ImmunoGen (IMGN) and Halozyme (HALO) with bullish sentiments.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on ImmunoGen on May 1 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 42.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ImmunoGen with a $9.00 average price target.

Halozyme (HALO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee reiterated a Buy rating on Halozyme today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.17, close to its 52-week high of $24.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 43.8% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Halozyme is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.83.

