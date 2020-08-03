Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ImmunoGen (IMGN) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ImmunoGen (IMGN) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) with bullish sentiments.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ImmunoGen, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 43.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

ImmunoGen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.25, representing an 82.1% upside. In a report issued on July 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 44.1% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.09, which is a 33.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

