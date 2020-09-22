Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Illumina (ILMN) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Illumina (ILMN) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Illumina (ILMN)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Illumina, with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $270.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 66.3% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Illumina with a $318.73 average price target, a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics today and set a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $178.83, close to its 52-week high of $187.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 68.1% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.43, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $191.00 price target.

