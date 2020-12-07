Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: IGM Biosciences (IGMS), Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) and Pluristem (PSTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on IGM Biosciences (IGMS), Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) and Pluristem (PSTI) with bullish sentiments.

IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on IGM Biosciences today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.9% and a 81.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IGM Biosciences with a $88.50 average price target, a 45.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.41, close to its 52-week high of $24.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Protagonist Therapeutics with a $35.00 average price target.

Pluristem (PSTI)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pluristem, with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pluristem with a $15.50 average price target.

