Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) and Aerie Pharma (AERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

In a report released today, Michael Ryskin from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Idexx Laboratories, with a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $454.27, close to its 52-week high of $485.00.

Ryskin has an average return of 8.8% when recommending Idexx Laboratories.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryskin is ranked #5903 out of 7141 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Idexx Laboratories is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $476.50.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.1% and a 32.7% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $27.67 average price target, a 125.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 27, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

