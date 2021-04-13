Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC).

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 46.7% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IDEAYA Biosciences with a $30.50 average price target, a 55.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

In a report released today, Eugene Mannheimer from Colliers Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Irhythm Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.36, close to its 52-week low of $78.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Irhythm Technologies with a $175.60 average price target, which is a 105.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

