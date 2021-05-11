Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) and Akoya Biosciences (AKYA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) and Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) with bullish sentiments.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.42.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 45.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IDEAYA Biosciences with a $32.88 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Akoya Biosciences (AKYA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Akoya Biosciences today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.13, close to its 52-week low of $18.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.9% and a 57.6% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Genetron Holdings, and Guardant Health.

Akoya Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.33, a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.