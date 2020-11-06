Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ICU Medical (ICUI), FibroGen (FGEN) and Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ICU Medical (ICUI), FibroGen (FGEN) and Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL).

ICU Medical (ICUI)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ICU Medical, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $188.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ICU Medical with a $214.00 average price target.

FibroGen (FGEN)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Sell rating on FibroGen today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 64.2% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FibroGen with a $81.00 average price target.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.00, close to its 52-week high of $12.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Ocular Therapeutix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.25, representing a 31.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

