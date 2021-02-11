Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ICU Medical (ICUI) and PolyPid (PYPD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ICU Medical (ICUI) and PolyPid (PYPD) with bullish sentiments.

ICU Medical (ICUI)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ICU Medical, with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $212.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 74.6% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ICU Medical with a $235.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PolyPid (PYPD)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur reiterated a Buy rating on PolyPid yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 47.8% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PolyPid is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.