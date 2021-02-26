Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ICU Medical (ICUI), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ICU Medical (ICUI), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) with bullish sentiments.

ICU Medical (ICUI)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on ICU Medical today and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $218.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 72.6% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ICU Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $240.50.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report released yesterday, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $135.87, close to its 52-week high of $136.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 54.4% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acceleron Pharma with a $152.75 average price target, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $168.00 price target.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics, with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 56.2% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellia Therapeutics with a $74.29 average price target, a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Chardan Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

