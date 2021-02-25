Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Icon (ICLR), Castle Biosciences (CSTL) and Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Icon (ICLR), Castle Biosciences (CSTL) and Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX).

Icon (ICLR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained a Hold rating on Icon yesterday and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $188.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 61.3% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as IQVIA Holdings, Syneos Health, and Owens & Minor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Icon is a Hold with an average price target of $211.50, representing a 9.0% upside. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $208.00 price target.

Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences on February 22 and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 90.7% and a 85.9% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Guardant Health, Exact Sciences, and T2 Biosystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Castle Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $83.50.

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

In a report released today, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Onconova Therapeutics, with a price target of $2.10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and PDS Biotechnology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Onconova Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.10.

