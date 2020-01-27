Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) and MediPharm Labs (OtherMEDIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) and MediPharm Labs (MEDIF) with bullish sentiments.

Hutchison China MediTech (HCM)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Hutchison China MediTech, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 43.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

Hutchison China MediTech has an analyst consensus of Hold.

MediPharm Labs (MEDIF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin maintained a Buy rating on MediPharm Labs today and set a price target of C$7.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is ranked #1409 out of 5859 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MediPharm Labs with a $5.51 average price target.

