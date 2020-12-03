Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Humanigen (HGEN), Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Humanigen (HGEN), Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) with bullish sentiments.

Humanigen (HGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Humanigen today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.02, close to its 52-week low of $7.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 57.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Humanigen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.