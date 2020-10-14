Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Humanigen (HGEN) and InMode (INMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Humanigen (HGEN) and InMode (INMD) with bullish sentiments.

Humanigen (HGEN)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Humanigen and a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 56.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Humanigen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

InMode (INMD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on InMode yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 52.3% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for InMode with a $44.50 average price target, implying a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

