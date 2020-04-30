Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Humana (HUM), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Teladoc (TDOC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Humana (HUM), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Teladoc (TDOC) with bullish sentiments.

Humana (HUM)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Humana, with a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $380.45, close to its 52-week high of $386.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 63.8% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and 1Life Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Humana with a $420.50 average price target, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $277.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $251.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 60.7% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $278.35, implying a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $298.00 price target.

Teladoc (TDOC)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis reiterated a Buy rating on Teladoc today and set a price target of $197.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $161.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 61.4% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and NextGen Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $161.45, a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

