Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Humana (HUM) and scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Humana (HUM) and scPharmaceuticals (SCPH).

Humana (HUM)

In a report released today, Stephen Tanal from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Humana, with a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $406.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 60.0% success rate. Tanal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Oak Street Health, and 1Life Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Humana with a $469.50 average price target.

scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Hold rating on scPharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 47.6% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Iterum Therapeutics, and Perrigo Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for scPharmaceuticals with a $13.50 average price target.

