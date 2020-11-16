Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) and CRH Medical (CRHM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) and CRH Medical (CRHM) with bullish sentiments.

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma on November 12 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 50.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hookipa Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.50, representing a 68.3% upside. In a report issued on November 3, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

CRH Medical (CRHM)

RBC Capital analyst Douglas Miehm maintained a Buy rating on CRH Medical on November 13 and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Miehm has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.0% and a 38.5% success rate. Miehm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Knight Therapeutics.

CRH Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.33.

