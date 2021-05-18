Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Homology Medicines (FIXX), NeoGenomics (NEO) and DermTech (DMTK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Homology Medicines (FIXX), NeoGenomics (NEO) and DermTech (DMTK) with bullish sentiments.

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

In a report issued on May 14, Robert Hazlett from BTIG assigned a Buy rating to Homology Medicines, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.41, close to its 52-week low of $6.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Homology Medicines with a $26.25 average price target, a 317.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NeoGenomics (NEO)

BTIG analyst Mark Massaro reiterated a Buy rating on NeoGenomics on May 13 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Massaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 60.9% success rate. Massaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Accelerate Diagnostics, Talis Biomedical, and Exact Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoGenomics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.29, representing a 63.1% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

DermTech (DMTK)

In a report issued on May 14, Sung Ji Nam from BTIG assigned a Buy rating to DermTech, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Fulgent Genetics, and Myriad Genetics.

DermTech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00, representing a 96.9% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.